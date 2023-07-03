Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Short Interest Update

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,600 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the May 31st total of 283,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 201,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 33,830 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HARP stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 261,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,152. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.54. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.83% and a negative return on equity of 473.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HARP. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

