Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,922 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RODM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,760,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 739,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,819 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 965,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,320,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,732,000 after purchasing an additional 99,466 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM opened at $26.32 on Monday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.