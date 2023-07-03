Head to Head Analysis: GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII)

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaCloud Technology $490.07 million 0.59 $23.97 million $0.86 8.31 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

GigaCloud Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaCloud Technology 6.96% 18.02% 8.40% Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GigaCloud Technology and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaCloud Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

GigaCloud Technology presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 172.73%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

