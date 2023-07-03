Head-To-Head Analysis: PepGen (PEPG) and Its Peers

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) is one of 957 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare PepGen to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PepGen and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PepGen N/A -$69.10 million -2.44 PepGen Competitors $1.74 billion $223.06 million -1.28

PepGen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PepGen. PepGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PepGen 0 0 3 0 3.00 PepGen Competitors 4148 15561 40995 745 2.62

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PepGen and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

PepGen currently has a consensus price target of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 204.81%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 146.98%. Given PepGen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PepGen is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares PepGen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PepGen N/A -35.94% -31.33% PepGen Competitors -2,437.88% -869.74% -36.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.2% of PepGen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of PepGen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PepGen beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

PepGen Company Profile

PepGen Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that id in Phase I clinical trial to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The company is also developing PGN-EDODM1, an EDO peptide-conjugated PMO, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, as well as EDO therapeutic candidates, such as PGN-EDO53, PGN-EDO45, and PGN-EDO44 for the treatment of DMD. PepGen Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

