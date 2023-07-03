Head-To-Head Analysis: Value Partners Group (VPGLF) vs. Its Competitors

Value Partners Group (OTCMKTS:VPGLF – Free Report) is one of 1,213 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Value Partners Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Value Partners Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 31.9%. Value Partners Group pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.2% and pay out 839.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Value Partners Group is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of Value Partners Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Partners Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Value Partners Group Competitors 1064 4794 6209 85 2.44

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Value Partners Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 85.07%. Given Value Partners Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Value Partners Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Value Partners Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Value Partners Group N/A N/A 1.13 Value Partners Group Competitors $248.75 million -$1.08 million 30.54

Value Partners Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Value Partners Group. Value Partners Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Value Partners Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Partners Group N/A N/A N/A Value Partners Group Competitors 377.15% 7.54% 4.90%

Summary

Value Partners Group peers beat Value Partners Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Value Partners Group Company Profile

Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily provides investment management services to investment funds and managed accounts. The firm employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Value Partners Group Limited was founded on 1993 and is based in Hong Kong with additional offices in Beijing, Boston, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and London.

