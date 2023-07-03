Head to Head Contrast: FBC (FBCD) versus Its Competitors

FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD – Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Apparel Retail” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare FBC to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FBC and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FBC N/A N/A 0.00 FBC Competitors $2.12 billion $110.13 million 589.97

FBC’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FBC. FBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FBC 0 0 0 0 N/A FBC Competitors 164 579 1021 13 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FBC and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Apparel Retail” companies have a potential upside of 286.30%. Given FBC’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FBC has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares FBC and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBC N/A N/A N/A FBC Competitors 0.92% 15.95% 6.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of FBC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of shares of all “Apparel Retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 68.4% of FBC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Apparel Retail” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FBC rivals beat FBC on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About FBC

FBC Holding, Inc. markets and sells streetwear clothing, headwear, and accessories for high school students in the United States. It offers shirts, jackets, hoodies, crewnecks, sweatpants, hats, and beanies under the FormRunner Apparel brand name. The company sells its product through 2 retail locations located in Scottsdale, Arizona, as well as through the online store FormRunnerApparel.com. FBC Holding, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

