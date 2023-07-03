Hedera Price Tops $0.0509 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $23.61 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0509 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00042807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00032162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00014518 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,249,146,929 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

