Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $70.60. 701,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

