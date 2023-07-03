Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,832 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,326,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after acquiring an additional 237,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after acquiring an additional 115,619 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 494,931 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 679,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 157,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 450,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 73,518 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MUI traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $11.47. 73,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,404. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

