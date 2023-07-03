Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $38.79 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 530,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $38,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,893,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 84,863 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,013,000 after purchasing an additional 241,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,239. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.56.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

