Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $5.10 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 19.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 39.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.24. 1,629,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,633. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

