Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $5.81 Million Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.69.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

AXSM traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.32. The stock had a trading volume of 391,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,122. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.28. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.87 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 152.04% and a negative net margin of 109.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

