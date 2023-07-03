Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 472 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.27.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $443.82. The stock had a trading volume of 370,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $455.85 and its 200 day moving average is $472.48. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $428.87 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

