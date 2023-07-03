Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 52.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 658,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,487 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,845,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 471,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,338,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,807 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 514,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 140,944 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 134,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 168,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 111,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 27,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,994. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0372 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.