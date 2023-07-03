Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,645 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.8% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,566,000 after buying an additional 1,101,681 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,923,000 after buying an additional 201,251 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,248,000 after buying an additional 141,327 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,866,000 after buying an additional 438,454 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,413,392 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.25. The firm has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

