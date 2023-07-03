Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,027 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.87. The company had a trading volume of 820,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,112,504. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $161.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

