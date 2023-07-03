Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 0.6% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $1,900,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.3% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total value of $78,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,146.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,641 shares of company stock worth $6,026,305 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $397.70. The company had a trading volume of 258,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,425. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $405.65. The stock has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $371.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.73.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.