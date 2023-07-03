Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analog Devices Price Performance

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI stock traded down $2.09 on Monday, reaching $192.72. 502,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,313. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.83 and a 200-day moving average of $180.61. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The firm has a market cap of $96.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

