Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HPE. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $96,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,746. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,566,000 after buying an additional 4,029,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,550,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,551,000 after buying an additional 1,679,810 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,472,000 after buying an additional 6,572,347 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,661,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,651,000 after buying an additional 6,019,701 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

