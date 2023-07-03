HI Tops 24 Hour Volume of $83,297.83 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, HI has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $83,297.83 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00020407 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014198 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,122.59 or 0.99952836 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00291081 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $75,258.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

