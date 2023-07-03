Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Up 85.0% in June

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Price Performance

Shares of HKXCY traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.91. 42,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,785. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23.

Get Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing alerts:

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.