Horizen Trading Up 30.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 30.2% against the dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $128.57 million and $28.51 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $9.27 or 0.00029844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00107214 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00049596 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,862,488 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

