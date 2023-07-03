Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $9.51 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $9.51 or 0.00030717 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $131.85 million and $27.00 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00107786 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00050190 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,861,869 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

