Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $9.30 on Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $128.86 million and $23.55 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $9.30 or 0.00029765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,863,431 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

