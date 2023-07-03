HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ) Short Interest Update

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:HUBCZ remained flat at $0.40 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,598. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27. HUB Cyber Security has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.
