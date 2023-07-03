HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ) Short Interest Update

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBCZ remained flat at $0.40 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,598. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27. HUB Cyber Security has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.

Get HUB Cyber Security (Israel) alerts:

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. It provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

Receive News & Ratings for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.