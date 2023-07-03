Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $444.78. The stock had a trading volume of 185,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,410. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $435.00 and a 52-week high of $571.30.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. TheStreet upgraded Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Argus lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.56.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

