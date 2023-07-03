IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Down 45.5% in June

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 207,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,815,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IGEN Networks Price Performance
OTCMKTS IGEN remained flat at $0.00 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,939,563. IGEN Networks has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
IGEN Networks Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IGEN Networks
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for IGEN Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGEN Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.