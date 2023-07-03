iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Up 5.5%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report)’s share price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 915,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,063,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IHRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

iHeartMedia Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a market cap of $548.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $811.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.37 million. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. Research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 88,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $253,520.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,048,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth about $7,571,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 750.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 83,682 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,510,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

