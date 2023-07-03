Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Cut to C$87.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$78.93.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$67.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.89. The company has a market cap of C$39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$52.67 and a 12 month high of C$79.83.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Free Report ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C$0.21. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 9.2651622 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.92%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

