Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Short Interest Update

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the May 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 777,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Inari Medical Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.69. 407,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,380. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.96 and a beta of 1.06. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $52.59 and a 1-year high of $86.94.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $116.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 41,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $2,898,438.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,537,289.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 41,891 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $2,898,438.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,120,643 shares in the company, valued at $77,537,289.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,251,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,983 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,376. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $495,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 7.5% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 64,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

