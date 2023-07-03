Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:IPXXU) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:IPXXU – Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, July 4th. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 25th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:IPXXU opened at $10.12 on Monday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $10.12.
About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II
