Insider Buying: CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) CEO Purchases $32,500.00 in Stock

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) CEO John Earl Jackson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CSI Compressco Stock Up 9.6 %

CCLP stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. CSI Compressco LP has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.37 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of CSI Compressco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCLP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

