Insider Buying: Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) EVP Buys 536 Shares of Stock

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) EVP Deborah K. Deters bought 536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $13,721.60. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.62. 79,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,193. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.13. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.13). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $246.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HTLF shares. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 172,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 87,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

