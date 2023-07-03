Insider Selling: Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) COO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,624,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $369.67. 88,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,954. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.19 and a 52-week high of $378.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,012,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 434,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.80.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

