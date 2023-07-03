Insider Selling: Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ KLIC traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $58.64. The stock had a trading volume of 244,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,139. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Several research firms have commented on KLIC. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,592,000 after buying an additional 110,243 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,180,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,911,000 after buying an additional 141,347 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,380,000 after buying an additional 663,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,628,000 after buying an additional 95,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,590,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,375,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

