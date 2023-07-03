Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 26,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Trading Down 3.3 %

IINN traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,226. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IINN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the first quarter worth $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the third quarter worth $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the first quarter worth $70,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

