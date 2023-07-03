inSure DeFi (SURE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $110,823.78

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $107.22 million and $110,823.78 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00020246 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014211 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,145.04 or 1.00012381 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About inSure DeFi

SURE is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00401377 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $112,574.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

