International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Short Interest Up 81.8% in June

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

International Zeolite Stock Up 23.0 %

International Zeolite stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,649. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. International Zeolite has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

International Zeolite Company Profile

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company markets and supplies natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers.

