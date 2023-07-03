Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.27.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 2.2 %

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day moving average is $55.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $67.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,638,000 after acquiring an additional 35,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,459,000 after buying an additional 53,693 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,502,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,200,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,385,000 after purchasing an additional 87,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,026,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,720,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

