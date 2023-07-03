Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.1 %

ISRG traded down $7.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $334.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,346. The firm has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.43, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $344.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.