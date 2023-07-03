Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Invesco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Invesco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. Invesco has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

