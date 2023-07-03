Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Invesco QQQ stock opened at $370.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.77. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
- Pure Storage is Pure Gold for Customers and Investors
- AI-Powered Lemonade Squeezing Out Sweet Growth
- Try These 2 Stocks to Play the Wheat Rally
- Will Consumer Discretionary Continue Defying The Doubters In Q3?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.