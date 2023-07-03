Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc lowered its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.3% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,449,000 after acquiring an additional 40,338 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 560,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,790,559. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

