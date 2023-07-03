Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,462,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $149.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,051. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

