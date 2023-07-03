Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,270 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 76% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,422 put options.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,757,625. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of -288.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.64.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

