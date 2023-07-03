ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Short Interest Down 37.1% in June

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ioneer stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ioneer were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ioneer Price Performance

Shares of IONR stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,365. ioneer has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

About ioneer

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

