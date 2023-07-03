IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Update

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the May 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Get IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $32.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,666. The company has a market cap of $259.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

(Free Report)

The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Small Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small US companies selected by value, growth, technical, and sentiment factors. CSML was launched on May 16, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.