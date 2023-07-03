IRON Financial LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

IRON Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets accounts for about 1.2% of IRON Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.01. The company had a trading volume of 526,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,085,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,234,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,085,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,234,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,849 shares of company stock worth $4,054,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

