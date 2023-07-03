IRON Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

IRON Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of IRON Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. IRON Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $74,000.

NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.58. The company had a trading volume of 185,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,504. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $20.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0496 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

