Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.53

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.53 and last traded at $57.44, with a volume of 253176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.82.

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.75%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $1,040,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,477.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $184,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,477.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,678 shares of company stock worth $7,482,890. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after buying an additional 837,623 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,550,000 after buying an additional 436,842 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $224,698,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,219,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,231,000 after buying an additional 116,057 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

